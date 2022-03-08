NYPD conduct called into question following shooting of 18-year-old in the Bronx

Dr. Phil CBS

Nikki says she was shamed by others for her body hair from an early age – but after years of shaving, it was “liberating” to finally grow out her leg and armpit hair. “I know that sounds weird because that’s not what’s attractive to the majority of society for a woman,” she says, noting that she believes beauty is subjective. “My issue is when people shame people for it.” Watch the video above to hear more about Nikki’s decision to stop shaving her armpits and why she says it makes her feel more confident. This episode of Dr. Phil, “A Beautiful Rebellion,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘Haters Are Going To Hate,’ Says Woman Who Modeled Her Look After A Fashion Doll TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?