NYPD confirms arresting protester, after videos of them being shoved into unmarked van light up social media

July 26: A protester holds a sign that says, "Black Lives Matter" as the crowd of hundreds pass the Jumbotron of the American Flag in Times Square

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

A video shows NYPD officers shoving a woman in an unmarked van during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday.

The tactic is reminiscent of federal agents in Portland, Oregon. Critics, like Navy veteran Christopher David, worry that the tactic could be exploited by right-wing extremists posing as law enforcement.

NYPD Sergeant Mary Frances O'Donnell confirmed the arrest in a statement to Business Insider.

O'Donnell claimed that arresting officers "were assaulted with rocks and bottles."

A woman was grabbed by plain-clothes officers, pushed to the ground, and shoved in an unmarked van during a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City on Tuesday, according to videos taken at the scene.

In video posted by journalist Michelle Hooq, men can be seen grabbing a woman off the streets of Manhattan and putting her in a van with New York plates but no other markings. Police on bikes then provide perimeter security as an angry crowd attempts to intercede.

The New York Police Department confirmed the arrest in a statement to Business Insider.

"A woman taken into custody was wanted for damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park," Sergeant Mary Frances O'Donnell asserted.

O'Donnell additionally claimed that "arresting officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles." Videos of the incident shared on social media do not show rocks; a water bottle is seen rolling on the ground stopping short of police officers. The videos do not show what happened after the protesters were pushed back by the officers on bikes.

The arrested person was identified by friends as an 18-year-old trans woman, Nicki, Gothamist reported. Witnesses told the outlet that the arrest — during a protest against the NYPD — came as a surprise.

"Four guys jumped out and a line of police bicycles came out from down the block — we hadn't seen them," one eyewitness told Gothamist. "They pushed us back. They grabbed Nicki like she was a rag doll.... They had her arms on her neck and then they drove off."

Police did not immediately confirm the arrested person's identity.

New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said she had been "working to get details on why a young woman was arrested [and] pulled into an unmarked van in my district." She said the woman had been fingerprinted and that she would likely be released by midnight local time.

Jumaane Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, said he was also trying "to get some answers" about the arrest. "Concerned about what we are seeing in this video," he tweeted.

The NYPD's use of an unmarked van is reminiscent of recent arrests in Portland, Oregon, by federal agents. Critics, like Navy veteran Christopher David, worry that the tactic could be exploited by right-wing extremists posing as law enforcement.

