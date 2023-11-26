NYPD cop arrested for punching, choking girlfriend in 2 domestic violence incidents

An NYPD cop has been arrested for punching and choking his girlfriend in two off-duty domestic violence incidents in Brooklyn, police said.

Officer Travis Grant, 30, was arrested early Sunday at the 69th Precinct stationhouse in Canarsie and charged with strangulation and assault.

Grant was busted after his girlfriend accused him of punching him in the face and other instances of domestic abuse, cops said.

Grant, a seven-year NYPD veteran, is assigned to the 78th Precinct. He awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.