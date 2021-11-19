NYPD cop arrested for selling steroids to undercover officers in parking lot of Queens gym

An off-duty cop has been busted for selling steroids to undercover officers, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

Officer Maurice Lemelin, 33, sold the anabolic steroids to the undercover cops in two separate sales in a gym parking lot before the Internal Affairs Bureau closed in and busted him Thursday, the Queens DA’s office said.

Operating out of a Porsche SUV, Lemelin made his first sale to an undercover investigator Oct. 8 in the back parking lot of Coliseum Gym on Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven, prosecutors said.

Lemelin allegedly handed over a blue plastic bag with a vial of testosterone, Anavar, and Arimedex pills—all anabolic steroids— and charged the undercover cop $630 cash.

About a month later, on Nov. 2, Lemelin was set up again in the same gym parking lot—this time selling an undercover officer $2,200-worth of steroids and other loose pills, prosecutors said.

Lemelin was pulled over at the corner of 164th St. and 84th St. in Howard Beach just after 5:05 p.m. Thursday. When cops searched his luxury wheels, they found 60 Oxymetholone pills — a steroid used to gain body mass.

He was charged with selling and possessing steroids, police said.

The NYPD began testing officers for steroids in 2018 after an investigation into a Bay Ridge pharmacy revealed that 19 officers had been prescribed steroids, with six testing positive, police said at the time.

Lemelin worked out of the 84th precinct in Downtown Brooklyn and joined the NYPD in July 2018.

“There is no place in the New York City Police Department for criminal or unethical behavior. Our officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect the public and should they fail in this sacred mission, they must be held accountable,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement.

If convicted, Lemelin faces up to seven years in prison.