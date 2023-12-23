NYPD cop baiter Richard Sharp busted for stealing rolling papers: police

Internet joker Richard Sharp, who enjoys posting recordings of himself trying to steal guns from cops on patrol was arrested for stealing Bob Marley rolling papers at a Midtown smoke shop, police said Saturday.

Cops charged the wannabe comic with second degree robbery for the small-time heist at Times Square Exotic on Broadway near Sixth Ave., cops said.

The 24-year-old Brooklyn prankster was busted Friday after he tried to harass a Port Authority police officer at the Port Authority bus terminal, and was recognized as the man wanted for the robbery, cops said.

“A YouTuber who films his antagonistic interactions with police officers approached Port Authority Police Officer Bradley DeSalvo in the 8th Avenue entrance of the Port Authority Bus Terminal,” the Port Authority PBA said in an Instagram post. “As the YouTuber was about to begin his act with a cohort filming, P.O. DeSalvo had a different trick up his sleeve. DeSalvo recognized him from an NYPD BOLO [Be On the Lookout for] for being wanted for a robbery with a handgun in the confines of the Midtown South Precinct and placed him under arrest.

“It’s not clear if his cameraman captured the arrest on film, but he can be rest assured that the PAPD did,” the union said. “Isn’t it ironic?”

Sharp is accused of walking into the Times Square smoke shop about 4:10 p.m. on Thursday. After grabbing some rolling papers, he headed toward the door without paying when an employee blocked the door.

“He was giving my friend a hard time and was trying to leave,” store employee MD Mursalian Fahad told the Daily News.

Sharp told them he had paid for the rolling papers and had given the money to someone else, “but we were the only ones there,” Fahad said.

Things got weirder from there. As Sharp tried to leave, he raised his hand in the shape of a gun and began making shooting sounds, Fahad said. The prankster also identified himself as “King David,” a name he often references in his internet posts.

“When we resisted [Sharp] opened the bag and showed us his firearm,” Fahad said. “I was terrified for the moment but these things happen. At least no one got hurt.”

Sharp also had money in the bag, although it wasn’t clear why he didn’t use the cash to pay for the rolling papers.

Of course Sharp was recorded being taken to a Port Authority police station for processing on Friday.

“They’re just making me more lit! That’s all they’re doing!” he screamed as four cops escorted him to the station. He screamed in Officer DeSalvo’s face as he was escorted through the terminal.

“Where’s your pipe at? You got your pipe?” Sharp asked, looking for DeSalvo’s firearm. “How you comin’ shorty?”

Sharp didn’t have a weapon on him when he was taken into custody, cops said. A Manhattan Criminal Court judge released him without bail during a brief arraignment Friday night.

Sharp is well-known among Midtown beat cops who he frequently approaches to ask for their service weapons.

He’s originally from Chicago and is a member of the Black Disciple gang, according to an intelligence alert acquired by the Daily News that was shared with rank-and-file officers in March.

“[He] is an aspiring comedian/drill rapper that is antagonizing [cops] by attempting to touch their firearms, threatening [cops] and provoking [cops] into physical confrontations,” the alert noted. “All [cops] should utilize proper tactics and caution when interacting with the above subject.”

While some cops have engaged Sharp in playful banter, others have been annoyed by his antics and have warned him to back off.

In one incident earlier this year, he yelled anti-Asian statements at a cop trying to bat his hand away, according to sources.

“Get back, Bruce Lee-lookin’ man,” he screamed, according to a video posted on the Asian Dawn Twitter feed. “Stop pushing me before I smack your g— a–!”