NYPD cop charged with defying judge’s order after domestic violence arrest

A veteran NYPD officer arrested earlier this month on charges he beat his estranged wife was back in cuffs Wednesday after police said he defied a court order by calling her.

Officer Blackson Doxy, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal contempt — less than two weeks after he was busted on charges he abused his wife for nearly a year.

Doxy, who was released without bail after his May 16 arrest, phoned his wife despite a judge’s order of protection, a police spokeswoman said.

Doxy’s wife accused him of assaulting and threatening her in several incidents dating back to last July, when she said he menaced her with a knife, then damaged her clothes and a mattress, according to police.

In January, he tore her fingernail while bending it, and in March, he punched her, breaking her finger and leaving her bruised, cops said.

Doxy, a veteran of the NYPD since 2003, awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on the new charges.