NYPD cop fires shot while dragged by fleeing driver’s car in Brooklyn

An NYPD sergeant fired a shot after his arm was caught on a fleeing driver’s car during a tense Brooklyn confrontation early Sunday, police said.

The sergeant responded to a report of a large crowd fighting on Bedford Ave. and Snyder Ave. in Flatbush about 3:15 a.m., cops said.

A witness told responding officers two men in a parked black Hyundai sedan were acting menacing with a firearm. Cops approached with guns drawn but the driver hit the gas.

The NYPD sergeant’s arm got stuck on the car’s window and his gun discharged once as he was dragged, police said. Nobody was struck.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. The driver fled south on Flatbush Ave. Police have made no arrests.

