NYPD cop hit by bullet outside Harlem precinct

An NYPD cop was hospitalized Saturday after he was struck by a bullet outside a Harlem precinct, police sources said.

The officer was inside a car in 25th Precinct stationhouse parking lot on E. 119th St. when shots rang out at 8:15 a.m., authorities said.

The shot hit the windshield and glass and bullet fragments struck him in the head, sources with knowledge of the incident said. EMS rushed him to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he underwent surgery, but is expected to survive.

No arrests were immediately reported.