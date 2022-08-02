NYPD cop hurt when rowdy men in Bronx hurl bottles at officers

Rowdy men in the Bronx responded to cops by throwing punches and hurling bottles that injured one officer, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to E. 168 St. and Sheridan Ave. in Concourse Village about 8:05 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disorderly group, cops said.

A group of men surrounded the officers who had put one man in handcuffs, video posted to the Police Benevolent Association’s Twitter account shows.

The men heckled and recorded the officers — and at least two became violent as they threw punches at the cops, the video shows.

One officer orders the group to, “Back up! Back up! Back up!” to no avail.

The officer shoved a man who got too close to him and his colleagues making an arrest behind him and then took a fighting stance as the man squared up to punch him.

The man punched the officer and ran out of view of the video along with two officers working to chase him down.

Seconds later, at least seven men hurled glass bottles toward the officers. The bottles shattered as they hit the side of a building.

“Chill!” one bystander screamed as more bottles flew and exploded just feet from the officers’ heads.

One bottle hit a 29-year-old officer He was treated at an area hospital for cuts and bruising to his face.

“Not shocking anymore — and that’s a problem,” the PBA said in a tweet. “NYC police officers are seeing this on a daily basis in all boroughs as we try to make our city safe. We won’t succeed until the justice system backs us up.”

Police released photos and video of the men — described as between 20 and 25 years old — in the hope someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.