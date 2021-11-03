NYPD cop opens fires during Brooklyn car stop after driver tries to run him over

An NYPD cop opened fire on a driver who tried to run him over during a car stop Brooklyn early Wednesday, police said.

The drama began when police saw a Honda CR-V heading against traffic near the Jackie Robinson Parkway and Jamaica Ave. in East New York about 4:10 a.m., according to a preliminary investigation.

A description of the vehicle was broadcast over police radio and just before 5 a.m. other cops spotted the vehicle a few blocks away at Wyona St. and Jamaica Ave.

When those officers tried to pull over the vehicle the driver stopped short and the police cruiser rear-ended the SUV, police said.

One cop got out of the police car and approached the SUV. But the CR-V driver sped toward the cop in reverse, leading the cop to fire more than one shot at the vehicle, police said. Nobody was struck.

The SUV driver and passenger ran off, abandoning the vehicle, and have not been caught.

The officer who opened fire and his partner were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.

It was the second time in just over 24 hours NYPD cops have opened fire on a suspect.

Early Tuesday cops exchanged gunfire with a suspected robber outside a Bronx deli.

No one was hit in that 3:45 a.m. gun battle near E. 163rd St. and Fox St. in Foxhurst.

The suspect fired once, with an officer firing back three times.