NYPD cop pal of Trump adviser Roger Stone faces police department charges

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer close to Trump adviser Roger Stone has been charged with misconduct by the police department, the Daily News has learned.

Officer Salvatore Greco faces trial next month on the unspecified disciplinary charges after a nearly year-long internal investigation, his lawyer Stu London told The News.

London said the case has to do with Greco’s relationship with Stone. “We will go forward and litigate the matter in court,” London said.

Greco, 39, was photographed with Stone several times on January 5 and 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. before and during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The morning of Jan. 6, 2021, the cop was photographed outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel with Stone and several masked Oathkeepers working as Stone’s security. Greco was linked to Alabama Oathkeeper Joshua James through a cash-sharing app.

At least five Oathkeepers who provided security to Stone were charged with participating in the insurrection, including James who was charged with storming the Capitol in military-style gear hours after protecting Stone.

Greco also received a payment from Stone’s wife soon after Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July 2020.

The NYPD opened an internal investigation into Greco’s dealings in February 2021, after The News reported his connections.

Greco allegedly made a series of social media posts on Instagram and Parler slamming “tyrannical” government leaders and liking a photo of the judge who sentenced Stone alongside crosshairs. He also shared an image repeating a baseless conspiracy theory that Antifa stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He was also present for a December 2020 Proud Boys rally in D.C., images showed.

Stone and Greco have been friendly for years. Greco attended Stone’s sentencing to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness intimidation in February 2020. Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020.

Greco, a 13-year veteran of the NYPD, most recently assigned to the Citywide Traffic Task Force. He did not reply to a call and text message. Under the NYPD Patrol Guide, cops are barred from associating with convicted felons, like Stone.

“I certainly can’t comment on something I haven’t seen and know nothing whatsoever about,” Stone told The News about Greco’s departmental charges.

The NYPD confirmed, “The disciplinary process is ongoing,” but did not immediately disclose the charges Greco is facing.

Marq Claxton, director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, called the charges “late but appropriate and necessary.”

“It is imperative that the Department holds him accountable if any of his actions contributed to or supported the January 6th insurrection or the organizers of the event,” said Claxton, a retired NYPD detective.

“Because Capitol police officers were seriously injured and some died, the larger law enforcement community expects full accountability. P.O. Greco’s NYPD colleagues deserve assurances that his allegiance is to the rule of law and he can be trusted to operate accordingly.”

