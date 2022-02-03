NYPD cop pal of Trump adviser Roger Stone faces police department charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roger Stone
    Roger Stone
    American lobbyist

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer close to Trump adviser Roger Stone has been charged with misconduct by the police department, the Daily News has learned.

Officer Salvatore Greco faces trial next month on the unspecified disciplinary charges after a nearly year-long internal investigation, his lawyer Stu London told The News.

London said the case has to do with Greco’s relationship with Stone. “We will go forward and litigate the matter in court,” London said.

Greco, 39, was photographed with Stone several times on January 5 and 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. before and during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The morning of Jan. 6, 2021, the cop was photographed outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel with Stone and several masked Oathkeepers working as Stone’s security. Greco was linked to Alabama Oathkeeper Joshua James through a cash-sharing app.

At least five Oathkeepers who provided security to Stone were charged with participating in the insurrection, including James who was charged with storming the Capitol in military-style gear hours after protecting Stone.

Greco also received a payment from Stone’s wife soon after Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July 2020.

The NYPD opened an internal investigation into Greco’s dealings in February 2021, after The News reported his connections.

Greco allegedly made a series of social media posts on Instagram and Parler slamming “tyrannical” government leaders and liking a photo of the judge who sentenced Stone alongside crosshairs. He also shared an image repeating a baseless conspiracy theory that Antifa stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He was also present for a December 2020 Proud Boys rally in D.C., images showed.

Stone and Greco have been friendly for years. Greco attended Stone’s sentencing to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness intimidation in February 2020. Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020.

Greco, a 13-year veteran of the NYPD, most recently assigned to the Citywide Traffic Task Force. He did not reply to a call and text message. Under the NYPD Patrol Guide, cops are barred from associating with convicted felons, like Stone.

“I certainly can’t comment on something I haven’t seen and know nothing whatsoever about,” Stone told The News about Greco’s departmental charges.

The NYPD confirmed, “The disciplinary process is ongoing,” but did not immediately disclose the charges Greco is facing.

Marq Claxton, director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, called the charges “late but appropriate and necessary.”

“It is imperative that the Department holds him accountable if any of his actions contributed to or supported the January 6th insurrection or the organizers of the event,” said Claxton, a retired NYPD detective.

“Because Capitol police officers were seriously injured and some died, the larger law enforcement community expects full accountability. P.O. Greco’s NYPD colleagues deserve assurances that his allegiance is to the rule of law and he can be trusted to operate accordingly.”

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Criminals beware: Ocean County sheriff first in NJ to use high-tech crime scene scanner

    Since Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy acquired the camera last month, it is already being used in the prosecution of an attempted strangulation.

  • Mayor, NYPD commissioner meet with DAs to talk NYC gun crime

    Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell met with New York City's five DAs for a frank discussion on crime and gun violence.

  • GOP can't escape Trump-fueled election controversies

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and members of his leadership team and inner circle are pushing back hard against former President Trump's latest statements related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the 2020 election.McConnell on Tuesday told reporters that he would oppose granting pardons to Trump supporters who pleaded guilty to breaking the law on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the...

  • Texas leans on new voting law to reject thousands of primary ballots

    Confusing ID requirements and ban on soliciting ballots are inhibiting would-be voters and voting rights advocates Travis county election clerk Dana Debauvoir criticized the new law’s restrictions on mail-in voting. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Officials in Texas are rejecting thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of the first 2022 midterm primary votes next month, raising serious alarm that a new Republican law is going to disenfranchise droves of eligible voters. The

  • Adams defends dinner with Andrew Cuomo

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Thursday defended his choice to dine with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned after multiple accusations of sexual harassment, The Associated Press reports."I was clear that Governor Cuomo should have stepped down when he did, and I don't step away from that position," Adams said on CNN's "New Day.""But I am not going to leave any stones unturned in getting my city back under control," Adams...

  • Ex-lecturer held without bail over alleged threats to UCLA

    A federal judge on Thursday ordered a former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, to be held without bail in Denver after he allegedly threatened violence against the prominent school in online videos and an 800-page document sent via email earlier this week. Matthew Harris, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado and charged with the threat. Dressed in a black shirt, black shorts with his arms handcuffed and his ankles shackled, he appeared to look down or have his eyes closed as the magistrate judge asked him a series of questions.

  • Munira Mirza’s resignation has cost Boris Johnson a key long-term ally

    Over the past 14 years, Munira Mirza has been one of the few ever-present people in Boris Johnson's life.

  • U.S. says Islamic State leader killed in Syria raid

    AMMAN/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leader of the jihadist group Islamic State died in a U.S. special forces raid in northern Syria on Thursday when he detonated a bomb that killed him and family members, the U.S. administration said. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had led the group since the death of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a U.S. raid in 2019. Quraishi had remained largely in the shadows since succceeding Baghdadi who led the group at the height of its self-declared caliphate, when it controlled swathes of Syria and Iraq and ruled over millions of people.

  • Putin is 'not bluffing' on Ukraine - ex NSC official

    "My experience also of Putin is that he usually, if he threatens, he usually intends to act in some fashion," the former senior director for European and Russian affairs at the U.S. National Security Council said. "So we should be very careful about the idea of this being a bluff, but I know that many of our allies are a bit skeptical about what it is happening. We need to keep up our response as if we are taking this absolutely, one hundred per cent seriously," Hill added.Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced it will send nearly 3,000 troops to Poland and Romania to reinforce Eastern European NATO allies in the face of what Washington describes as a Russian threat to invade Ukraine.Russia denies any plan to invade its neighbor but says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.

  • Psaki accuses Josh Hawley of 'parroting' Russian propaganda after the GOP senator called on Biden to halt support for Ukraine joining NATO

    Hawley urged Biden not to support Kyiv's NATO ambitions as Russia simultaneously calls for Ukraine to be permanently barred from the alliance.

  • ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi dies in US military raid in Syria

    The raid happened in Syria on Thursday and had been planned for months. U.S. troops suffered no casualties.

  • Eddie Murphy, Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart Among Netflix’s 2022 Movie Lineup

    Netflix released a trailer for its 2022 movie lineup, and some of our favorites will star on the streaming service this year.

  • Why Biden has eased up on Facebook over COVID misinformation

    When U.S. President Joe Biden accused Facebook of "killing people" by spreading vaccine lies in July, many experts and researchers hoped it marked the beginning of a White House battle against a flood of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic coursing through the United States. Six months later, the deluge of misinformation continues and entities combating harmful information want the White House to do more. "The problem of vaccine misinformation was big a year ago and it is still big now," said David Lazer, who co-leads the Covid States Project.

  • Police officer under investigation for sexual harassment threatened to kill female colleague

    PC James Goodchild, 30, threatened to stab three police officers.

  • Sixers react to transition opportunity, Joel Embiid drive in loss to Wizards

    The Philadelphia 76ers react to their transition opportunity as Joel Embiid drove to the basket in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

  • Pelosi calls for Moscow, Putin to 'feel the pain' if Russia strikes Ukraine

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday amplified her support for strong sanctions on Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine, warning that Congress is prepared to advance "forceful" new restrictions on both the country and its autocratic leader, Vladimir Putin, if such a strike occurs."They have to be ... much more forceful than they have been, because we're talking about the invasion of a country," Pelosi said during a press briefing in the...

  • Wisconsin attorney for Trump campaign one of first known to learn of fake elector strategy, memo shows

    Attorney Jim Troupis received a memo on Nov. 18, 2020, outlining the strategy — the same day Troupis filed paperwork to begin ballot recounts.

  • Louisiana governor denies he delayed probe in deadly arrest

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards defiantly denied Tuesday that he delayed or interfered with investigations into the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — and for the first time he characterized the actions of the troopers seen on video stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as racist. “I can’t imagine if Mr. Greene had been white he would have been treated that way," an emotional Edwards told a news conference. Edwards' remarks were the first since an Associated Press report last week that showed he had been notified by state police within hours of Greene’s May 2019 death that troopers engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle,” yet he kept quiet for two years as police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.

  • 13-year-old shot in east Durham, second juvenile shooting in Triangle this week

    Durham police say a 13-year-old was shot in the leg late Wednesday. Wake Forest reported a similar shooting earlier that day.

  • South Dakota ethics board wants response from Noem by April

    A South Dakota government accountability board on Thursday set an April deadline for Gov. Kristi Noem to respond to a pair of ethics complaints from the state’s attorney general, signaling it believes the complaints might have merit. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who like Noem is a Republican, asked the board to consider two issues. One is whether Noem’s use of state airplanes broke the law, and the other is whether she improperly interfered with a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.