NYPD cop shoots himself in Bronx stationhouse suicide attempt

An NYPD cop shot himself in the head in the locker room of his Bronx stationhouse Tuesday in an apparent suicide attempt, police sources said.

Colleagues at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Ave. near E. 230th St. heard the shot about 10:45 a.m., sources said.

When they rushed into the locker room, they found the officer suffering from a head wound.

Cops took him to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The officer, who has been with the department two years and worked the 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. shift, didn’t leave a note but the scene and placement of the wound indicated that it was self-inflicted, a police source said.

On Friday, retired NYPD police officer Petlyn Job killed her boyfriend and then herself in their Brooklyn home, police said. Last month, an off-duty cop took his own life by shooting himself in a car near a park in Rosedale, Queens.