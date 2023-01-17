NYPD cop shot in arm during Bronx clash

An NYPD cop was shot in the arm in the Bronx early Tuesday, police said.

The officer was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.

The cop was wounded responding to a 3 a.m. call for shots fired at E. 183rd St. and Prospect Ave. in Belmont, police said.

One suspect was arrested at the scene while another man ran off and is being sought. The gun used to shoot the officer was recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.