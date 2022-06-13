NYPD cop stabbed dead by husband inside her Bronx apartment

An NYPD cop was stabbed to death by her husband in her Bronx apartment early Monday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was off duty when she stabbed multiple times all over her body inside her home on the Grand Concourse near E. 156th St. about 2:50 a.m., cops said.

Medics tried to save her but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Her 34-year-old husband, who lives elsewhere, later turned himself in and is being questioned. Charges against him were pending.