NYPD cop stabbed dead by husband inside her Bronx apartment

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News

An NYPD cop was stabbed to death by her husband in her Bronx apartment early Monday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was off duty when she stabbed multiple times all over her body inside her home on the Grand Concourse near E. 156th St. about 2:50 a.m., cops said.

Medics tried to save her but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Her 34-year-old husband, who lives elsewhere, later turned himself in and is being questioned. Charges against him were pending.

