Some NYPD cops claiming religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — Some NYPD cops are fighting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by claiming religious exemption because fetal cell lines were used during research, police sources said Monday.

The sources said they know of about a dozen officers who have cited the issue in seeking an exemption and they believe the number is significantly higher.

Fetal cell lines date back more than 40 years to two elective abortions and have been used to create vaccines against diseases such as hepatitis and rabies. The cell lines, which are commonly used in medical research, are cloned cells from the same source that have been adapted to grow continuously in labs. Fetal cell lines that came from two abortions in the Netherlands in 1973 and 1985 were used during research and testing of COVID vaccines.

Abortion-derived cell lines are not used in the production of vaccines.

The cell lines research does not require scientists to seek cells from more recent abortions.

Project Veritas conducted a video interview with a Pfizer employee about the company using fetal cell lines to test the efficacy of a vaccine. Other sites and social media users shared the video and falsely claimed the pharmaceutical company’s vaccine contains aborted fetal cells.

“You are mandated to inject dead babies into your body,” one Twitter account sharing a Project Veritas video falsely claimed. “Fetal cells in the vaccines yet they are denying people religious exemptions.”

The controversy late last year prompted a response from Pope Francis, who approved a statement from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, that said if “ethically irreproachable” vaccines are not available then it is “morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.”

———