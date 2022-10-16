NYPD cops fatally shoot man brandishing gun during confrontation on Manhattan street

Four NYPD cops fatally shot a man brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said.

Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Ave. near Dyckman St. in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

They saw a man “with a gun in his hand, fighting the crowd,” Maddrey said.

The cops got out of their unmarked car and repeatedly yelled at the man to drop the gun, according to Maddrey. “At some point, officers discharged their weapons,” he said.

Maddrey wouldn’t say what happened in the moments between the cops commanding the man to drop his gun and opening fire, saying the shooting was still under investigation.

The 29-year-old man was mortally wounded in the barrage and died at a nearby hospital. A second man in custody suffered a graze wound, Maddrey said, though it’s not clear how he got that injury.

Cops recovered the dead man’s gun and released a photo of it in the hours after the shooting.

The cops who opened fire are member of the 34th Precinct’s anti-gun Neighborhood Safety Team, which replaced the NYPD’s anti-crime units after they were disbanded by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2020.

Cops did not immediately release the dead man’s name. Maddrey said he had “prior police contact” and was free on parole.