NYPD cops interrupt rape on NYC street, nabbing 61-year-old sex offender

NYPD cops interrupted a rape in progress on a Manhattan street, pulling a 61-year-old sex offender off a woman he was brutalizing early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a 1:37 a.m. 911 call about a man beating a woman caught the suspect raping the 23-year-old victim at a construction site on W. 28th St. near Eighth Ave. in Chelsea, police said.

Darryl Phelps, who is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, allegedly had his hands around the woman’s neck as he sexually assaulted her, a police source said.

Officers pulled him off the woman and charged him with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and assault.

The woman told police he slugged her in the face, bruising her right eye, during the attack. She was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

Phelps, who has seven aliases, according to records, is listed as a level 2 registered sex offender.

He was paroled Sept. 9 after serving 23 years in prison on a 21-years-to-life sentence for burglary and attempted rape in Manhattan. The victim in that attack, a 33-year-old woman, was beaten and overpowered by Phelps, according to the registry.

That attack occurred on July 11, 1997 — the very day he was paroled after serving nearly nine years for an attempted robbery conviction, also in Manhattan.

Before that, he served almost two years in prison for a Bronx attempted burglary conviction. He was paroled in May 1987.