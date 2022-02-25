NYPD cops nab man for hurling anti-Asian slur on Manhattan subway train

A man wanted for allegedly hurling an anti-Asian slur at a woman on an Upper East Side subway car has been busted, police said Friday.

Hate crimes detectives busted Arnaldo Girlaldi, 54, earlier this week.

He allegedly stormed up to a woman quietly waiting on the Brooklyn-bound train at the 96th St. Station and unleashed a hateful tirade 10 months ago.

“Ch---!” Girlaldi allegedly screamed at the startled woman as he aggressively pointed at her. A red bandana, blue face mask and glasses obscured his face.

But the victim managed to snap a cellphone photo of Girlaldi, who left the train car when another straphanger began to intervene.

No injuries were reported.

Using surveillance footage and the photo taken by the victim, cops were able to identify Girlaldi as the suspect.

The Bronx resident was apprehended by the NYPD Warrant Squad early Thursday and charged with aggravated harassment.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Friday.

“In April 2021, a female was aboard a train in Manhattan when an unknown individual began making racial slurs before fleeing the train car,” the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force stated Friday. “Yesterday, your dedicated investigators were able to arrest the individual responsible with the assistance of the NYPD’s Warrant Squad.”

Police say 131 hate crimes were committed against Asians in the city last year — four times more than the 28 that were reported in 2020.