NYPD cops run toward scene, bystanders flee as gunfire erupts at Bronx housing project in aftermath of shooting death

NEW YORK — A massive police presence did not deter a brazen spray of gunfire at a Bronx housing project Saturday night as cops investigated the earlier shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

A New York Daily News reporter was interviewing people at the murder scene around 8:30 p.m. when about six shots went off near 1255 Adee Ave., a building in the Eastchester Gardens NYCHA complex in Allerton.

Police ran toward the shooting scene as neighborhood residents and bystanders ran away. Some people fled the scene screaming.

Police said one man was injured in the shooting. His age and condition were not immediately released.

After the gunshots, police officers and an NYPD helicopter pursued a man who ran away from the scene on foot. It was unclear if they caught up with him.

The incident unfolded as police investigated the fatal broad daylight shooting of the 22-year-old man, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. outside nearby 1219 Adee Ave.

Initial reports said the man was shot three times in the chest. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, and later died, said police.

A second person suffered a graze wound in that shooting, police said.

Cops were seeking three male suspects in the earlier shooting. One wore a red sweater and one wore an orange sweater. No specific description information was available for the third suspect.

Plastic cones used to identify bullet casings and rubber gloves left behind by EMS workers were still in a playground at the scene when the second shooting unfolded.