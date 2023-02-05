NYPD cops shoot, critically wound man in Bronx confrontation

Police officers shot and wounded a man during a confrontation in the Bronx Sunday afternoon, cop sources said.

Shots rang out about 2:20 p.m. near E. 153rd St. and Grand Concourse. Police sources described an “exchange of gunfire” between NYPD officers and the man.

The shot man was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, police sources said. None of the officers were hit with gunfire.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after an off-duty cop was shot and critically wounded during a botched robbery in Brooklyn.