NYPD crossing guard struck by yellow cab driver in Manhattan

An on-duty NYPD crossing guard was struck by a taxi driver on the Upper East Side Monday, just weeks after a colleague was killed by a dump truck driver as she guided pedestrians, police said.

In the latest incident, the 61-year-old victim was helping pedestrians cross at the corner of E. 96th St. and Lexington Ave. at around 2:35 p.m., cops said.

Witnesses watched as the driver of the yellow cab made a left off the avenue and onto E. 96th St.

“She was standing in the street, and the cab turned and hit her,” said witness Heavenly Laureno. “She went down on the floor. She hit hard. She couldn’t talk, but she was still moving a little bit.”

As the crossing guard fell to the pavement, she hit her head, according to cops.

“She was barely moving, but we were shaking,” Laureno said. “My mom ran to the car, she was saying, ‘Call 911! Call 911!'”

Medics rushed the woman to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and did not immediately face charges. The cab has three outstanding violations for driving in bus lanes, records show.

On Oct. 20, school crossing guard Krystyna Naprawa, 63, was guiding pedestrians at the corner of Woodhaven Blvd. and Atlantic Ave. in Queens at around 8 a.m. when Hector Yepes, a driver for Manolos Trucking LLC, struck her as he turned onto the avenue, police said.

Naprawa was knocked to the ground, and Yepes ran her over. She died at the scene.

Yepes, 39, was arrested and charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care in crash.