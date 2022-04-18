NYPD data: 32 percent drop in reported anti-Asian hate crimes in 2022

Data released by the New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force shows that reported hate crimes against Asians have so far decreased this year compared to the same time period last year.



From Jan. 1 through April 10 of 2022, 32 hate crimes against Asians were reported to the NYPD. This marks a 32% drop from last year’s report of 47 anti-Asian hate crimes reported during the same time period.



The data shows that crimes against Jewish people have increased by 207% from 28 to 86 and crimes against Black people are also up by 100% from 13 to 26.



The law enforcement agency reported an overall 76% increase in total reported hate crimes in New York City this year, with 194 cases compared to 110 from the same time frame in 2021.



The numbers are still subject to change as there are bias cases that are currently under investigation.



New York had previously seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, jumping from 28 in 2020 to 129 in 2021 (361%), as of December last year.



Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that tracks anti-Asian attacks, reported 10,370 incidents between March 19, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.



Experts and advocates believe anti-Asian hate incidents are higher in reality due to underreporting from its victims, which is often attributed to language barriers, social stigma and lack of trust in the justice system.







Featured Image via Paul Caud/ Unsplash





Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian Deliveryman Riding a Bicycle Stabbed By Another Cyclist in Brooklyn

NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

Tokyo Restaurant to Serve Custom 3D-Printed Sushi According to Your Health Needs

Filipino Man Claims Bus Passengers Racially Harassed Him for Speaking His Native Language in Vancouver