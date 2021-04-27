NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene

Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.

Video Transcript

- New video this morning shows a detective being attacked in Queens. Take a look at this. Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective, as you see, and just struck him in the head with a plastic stick. Morgan was arrested a short distance away. It happened on Prince Street in Flushing yesterday while the detective was processing a burglary crime scene. New York City Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD seek man who kicked Chinese American in head

    Police say a 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, and his attacker is still at large. (April 25)

  • 'Woke culture' taking a toll on police officers: Former NYPD detective

    22-year law enforcement veteran Angel Maysonet reacts to video of a NYPD officer being attacked in broad daylight and has a message for NBA star LeBron James after his controversial tweet on police.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • 17-year-old arrested with loaded handgun at New Jersey mall: Police

    Police say a 17-year-old had a loaded handgun in his fanny pack at the mall over the weekend.

  • NYPD Says Synagogues Targeted in Series of Similar Attacks

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force has released footage described as showing the moment a man threw objects at the window of a synagogue in the Bronx on April 24, one of a number of similar incidents in the area.The footage shows glass being broken at the Young Israel of Riverdale Synagogue on Henry Hudson Parkway.At least one post on social media on April 25 mentioned three similar incidents in the area. Credit: NYPD Hate Crimes via Storyful

  • Unsealed Soviet archives reveal cover-ups at Chernobyl plant before disaster

    The Soviet Union knew the Chernobyl nuclear plant was dangerous and covered up emergencies there before the 1986 disaster, the Ukrainian authorities said as they released documents to mark the 35th anniversary of the accident on Monday. After a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the plant, located in what was then Soviet Ukraine, clouds of radioactive material from Chernobyl spread across much of Europe in what remains the world's worst nuclear disaster. The archives show there was a radiation release at the plant in 1982 that was covered up using what a KGB report at the time called measures "to prevent panic and provocative rumours", Ukraine's security service (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Man fatally shot in Bronx after checking on person sitting on bench

    The victim, 35-year-old Jason Rivera of Staten Island, seen in the center of the video, had stopped to check on someone seated on a bench when he was killed.

  • Man Arrested for Attempting to Rob Filipino American Family Visiting SF at Gunpoint

    A man with a criminal record was arrested for an attempted robbery on a Filipino American family of 18 visiting San Francisco. What happened: Patrick Elliot, his Filipino wife and 16 other family members, with some as young as six years old, were from Wisconsin and visiting Fisherman’s Wharf on April 19, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim.

  • Woman magically conjures up felony charge by not returning a Sabrina VHS 21 years ago

    The Satanic Panic of the 1990s was mostly concerned with the malign influence of cuddly witches and wizards on the minds of impressionable youth. While Harry Potter’s evil legacy did ultimately manifest in the demonic corruption of his very creator’s mind, Sabrina The Teenage Witch seems to have had little nefarious effect... until now.

  • Triller sues 12 websites for allegedly illegally streaming Jake Paul-Ben Askren PPV

    Triller alleges copyright infringement; violations of the Federal Communications Act; conversion; breach of contract; conspiracy; and violations of the computer fraud and abuse act.

  • TikTok users are freaking out over a ‘crazy’ hack to keep bread from going stale: ‘It revived the bread’

    A new TikTok hack is showing home chefs how to keep bread from getting hard or stale — and blowing plenty of minds in the process.

  • Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl

    Ukraine's president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to “transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone.” “Ukraine is not alone, it has wide support (from its) partners,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Deal alert: The brand-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $100 off right now

    See who's knocking from the comfort of your couch.

  • U.S. census hands more House seats to Texas, Florida

    The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday that Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will add congressional seats next year, after releasing population data that reapportions members of the House of Representatives and Electoral College votes among the states.Texas will receive two congressional seats, and Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana and Oregon will all gain one congressional seat.But while the census bureau giveth, it also taketh away.The states that will lose a congressional seat are New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The release of the data, which captured the entire U.S. population as of April 2020, sets the stage for a battle that could reshape political power in Washington over the next decade. The shift in seats to states such as Texas and Florida, where Republicans control the statehouses, could be enough to erase Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House. As for the U.S. population, overall, it stood at 331,449,281 as of April 2020, a 7.4% increase over the previous decade, according to the agency. Washington, D.C. grew by 14.6% to a population of close to 700,000. Congressional Democrats have passed legislation to admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state, but Republicans oppose the measure.

  • My sister’s home is in foreclosure, so she’s moving in with our parents. She posted on Facebook that she deserves their home. What should I do?

    ‘She is the power of attorney for my parents and will be executor of their will. She is getting a payment from Veterans Affairs to take care of them.’

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaro Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • 'We Only Have One Colored in Our Town': Court Rules Michigan Bar Can Be Sued by Beaten Black Man After No One Called Police

    A lot of white people would have us believe we live in a post-racial America. They’ll tell you that it’s actually the narrative around systemic racism that is dividing this country because they’re too obtuse and cowardly to deal with the truth—that this nation has always been divided, and for good reason as far as Black folks are concerned. The fact is, presently and throughout American history, traditional America—which is essentially white conservative America—has been a dangerous place for Black people to live in.

  • NASA Releases First-Ever Aerial Color Images of Mars

    NASA has released the first-ever aerial, color images of Mars, which the Ingenuity helicopter snapped on a recent flight. The post NASA Releases First-Ever Aerial Color Images of Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • CEO Sold $10M in Stock Before Company Ruined Johnson & Johnson Doses — What If You Invested?

    The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine has been a magnet for controversy. Amid manufacturing problems and concerns about side effects, the CEO of the contract manufacturing firm...

  • Albania's ruling Socialists plan election win celebration

    Nearly all ballots have been counted in Albania's general election and the ruling Socialist Party remained in the lead Tuesday with the possibility of forming a government on its own. Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists have 49% of the votes, followed by Lulzim Basha's main opposition center-right Democratic Party with 39%, according to an official vote tally with more than 92% of the ballots counted. Preliminary calculations show that Rama’s Socialists have captured more than 70 seats in the 140-seat parliament to govern alone.