NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene

Video Transcript

- New video this morning shows a detective being attacked in Queens. Take a look at this. Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective, as you see, and just struck him in the head with a plastic stick. Morgan was arrested a short distance away. It happened on Prince Street in Flushing yesterday while the detective was processing a burglary crime scene. New York City Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.