NYPD detective charged with drunken driving after reporting his car stolen

An NYPD detective talked himself into a drunken driving arrest after he reported his car stolen and responding officers determined he was driving while intoxicated, cop sources said.

Det. Edgar Guerrero, 30, called to report his Honda Accord stolen on Dyckman St. near Nagle Ave. in Washington Heights early Monday. He appeared drunk when police arrived, sources said.

Guerrero told the officers he was getting food when his car was stolen. Police never recovered the Accord, sources said, but the officers determined Guerrero had driven while drunk.

Cops charged him about 5 a.m. with driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

He awaits arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.

