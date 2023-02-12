NYPD detective charged with stalking ex-girlfriend, using work computer to look up license plate info

An NYPD detective has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and using a work computer to look up license plate information, police said Sunday.

Det. Douglas Connolly, a 10-year NYPD veteran, is accused of repeatedly texting his ex and of using an NYPD computer to improperly access the license plate info, police sources said.

Connolly, 36, was arrested for stalking and criminal trespass in Brooklyn Saturday night. His arraignment was pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court.