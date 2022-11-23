NYPD detective suspended as FBI probes off-duty gunfight

The FBI is investigating an NYPD detective involved in an off-duty shooting in Queens, the Daily News has learned.

NYPD Detective Saul Delacruz was suspended without pay on Tuesday, police officials confirmed.

On Nov. 8 Delacruz was involved in an off-duty shooting outside of Brookville Park in Queens near 232nd St. and Lansing Ave.

Delacruz told investigators that he was off duty and driving home when he saw someone with what appeared to be a gun around 2:15 a.m.

When he pulled over and got out of his car the unidentified man opened fire at him, cops were initially told. Delacruz returned fire but no one was hit during the firefight.

The gunman ran off but left his gun behind, cops said.

The federal probe was launched as investigators questioned Delacruz’s account and are trying to determine if he actually knows the man he shot at, a source with knowledge of the case said.

A high-ranking NYPD source said the FBI is spearheading the investigation and executed a search warrant on Delacruz’s work locker.

“There is zero tolerance in the NYPD for corruption or criminal activity of any kind by any member of the service,” an NYPD spokesman said. " The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”

The eight-year NYPD veteran is a Field Intelligence Officer.

As of Wednesday no criminal charges had been brought against Delacruz.

With Molly Crane-Newman, Emma Seiwell, Rocco Parascandola and Graham Rayman