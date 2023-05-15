NYPD detectives charged for nicking pricey Jay Z champagne at Electric Zoo concert

Three NYPD detectives were charged Monday for sneaking into the VIP section of the Electric Zoo concert on Randalls Island last year and trying to swipe two bottles of $1,500 Ace of Base, a pricey champagne brand owned by Jay Z, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Dets. Jonathan Gonzalez, 33 and Wojciech Czech, 44, were each charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, according to the indictment. Gonzalez and Det. Warren Golden, 31, were charged with official misconduct.

“In addition to the alleged theft that occurred, none of these officers stepped up and stopped this activity. Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

The NYPD said that only two of the officers were arrested today and suspended from duty.

“The NYPD will continue to pursue the facts in this investigation and initiate further discipline where appropriate,” according to a department statement.