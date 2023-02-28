NYPD detectives demoted months after caught boozing on duty at Electric Zoo music fest

Three NYPD narcotics detectives accused of drinking on duty at last year’s Electric Zoo music festival have been demoted, the Daily News has learned.

The detectives were demoted back to the rank of officer over the weekend, multiple police sources told the Daily News. The three investigators were stripped of their guns and shields last fall after they were caught drinking in the VIP section at the Randall’s Island concert, officials said.

A lieutenant and two sergeants who were in charge of the detectives remain on modified assignment as the investigation continues, sources said.

In light of the allegations, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell last year cleared out the Manhattan North Narcotics unit, where the boozing detectives were stationed before the music festival, held between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. A dozen detectives and their supervisors, including Deputy Chief Brian McGee and Inspector Peter Fiorillo, were transferred to other boroughs amid the probe.

A concert security guard caught the detectives swilling hooch in the VIP section, the sources said. When confronted, the detectives were up front about who they were — but concert staffers thought they were pretending to be cops and called the police on them.

When cops summoned to the VIP section verified that the boozing crew were in fact on-duty police, an internal investigation began.

The officers were accused of drinking on duty as well as swiping a bottle of alcohol.

It’s not believed the sergeants and lieutenant were drinking but they could be charged with failure to supervise, sources said.

Headliners for the three-day festival included Deadcrow, Lucati and Space Wizard. The Electric Zoo festival has been held on Randalls Island since 2009.

The Manhattan District Attorney is determining whether the officers will face any criminal charges, an NYPD spokesman said.