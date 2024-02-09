NYPD detectives and Megan McDonald family call for FBI to investigate Orange County DA

Within days of a USA Today Network New York series that revealed a blistering State Police report taking Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler to task for his actions in the Megan McDonald murder investigation, the NYPD's Detectives' Endowment Association called for the FBI and New York's Attorney General to investigate Hoovler.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives' Endowment Association, was flanked by members of his group and by Karen and James Whalen, the sister and brother-in-law of Megan McDonald, at the hastily called news conference.

"I've been a detective for over 40 years, and there's something that we go by, and that's gut instinct a lot," DiGiacomo said. "And this case smells. There were things done that were unethical, things done that were wrong, things done that should be investigated by the FBI and the attorney general to bring to light the corruption in that office in regards to this homicide case."

Megan McDonald's father, Dennis, was an NYPD detective who served 20 years before retiring in 2000. He died of a heart attack in 2002, a year before his daughter's murder. His fellow detectives have stood by the family, offering a reward for information leading to a conviction.

McDonald's body was found in an Orange County field in March 2003. For 20 years, State Police investigators sought her killer. In April 2023, a month after the 20th anniversary of the murder, they arrested Edward Holley, Megan's former boyfriend, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Within days of the arrest, Hoovler recused himself and his office from the case, and punted the preliminary hearing, permitting Holley to go free. Veteran Westchester prosecutor Julia Cornachio was named special prosecutor.

"One of the reasons it took 20 years to bring this case to the point it is now, was that the current district attorney, David Hoovler, was once the defense attorney who represented one of the perpetrators in this homicide," DiGiacomo said.

"The DEA is now calling on the FBI and the attorney general to open an investigation into the district attorney, David Hoovler, to find out why he stood in the way of arresting Holley to begin with, and he stood in the way of bringing justice for that beautiful girl, Megan McDonald," he added.

Hoovler, as a defense attorney, in 2008 sought a manslaughter plea deal for his client, whom he later identified as Andre Thurston. Thurston died in 2010 from a drug overdose, days after the seventh anniversary of Megan McDonald's murder.

Last week, Cornachio was able to secure an indictment of Holley, who was arraigned on Feb. 2 and is now being held in Orange County jail on a second-degree murder charge. He has declared his innocence.

Karen Whalen, the family's spokesperson, along with her husband, said: "We are just so emotional about standing here with Paul DiGiacomo and the DEA and how they have been by our side with everything that we've needed with my dad not being here. They have just been our rock to stand with.

"We are here as Megan's family now, joining the DEA and Paul to call for an investigation into David Hoovler and his actions. Only after an arrest was made and after we retained an attorney, John Beatty, did David Hoover call a meeting where he announced his recusal."

That meeting took place on April 25, 2023, five days after the arrest and a day before Holley went free. The meeting was so full of Hoovler assistants that there wasn't enough room in his office to hold the meeting. Instead, Hoovler told the McDonalds he wouldn't be taking the case to the grand jury — in the grand jury room.

"At this meeting, he brought in seven of his staff members," Karen Whalen said. "We found him to be untruthful and evasive in his responses to us. In this meeting, his story continued to change. We asked him repeatedly for clarification. We asked him repeatedly for answers. And we still can't understand how David Hoover could act as a defense attorney for someone involved in my sister's case and turn around and be the district attorney."

Beatty then took to the podium, saying Hoovler has not been truthful or forthcoming to date.

"If the governor's office or the attorney general or the FBI would come to our aid in trying to get answers in this case, both for this family who's been so injured, but also for the taxpayers of Orange County," Beatty said.

Hoovler recused himself in other cases, Beatty said. "The question is why didn't he recuse himself in this case?"

Karen Whalen said she's looking forward to putting the case behind her.

"The whole point of this for us, for our family, our entire goal is to get my sister back," she said. "It's to stop talking about how she died and not remember her that way, but to remember all the love and her smile and laugh and everything that she brought good to our family and talk about that again. At the end of this, that is our goal is to never talk about this again and just move forward with our happy, warm memories of her."

