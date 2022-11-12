NYPD detectives release images of suspect in Manhattan subway slashing

NYPD detectives have released images of a subway robber who slashed a 27-year-old man in the face during a bloody heist at a bustling Manhattan train station.

The victim was sitting on a Brooklyn-bound N train entering the Union Square station just before 4 p.m. Friday when the crook, who is believed to be in his 20s, grabbed the man’s bag.

The thief left the train as soon as the doors opened, but the victim followed him, demanding his bag back, cops said.

As the two fought, the crook flashed a knife and slashed his victim in the cheek before running off down the platform with the bag, which contained construction tools and a pair of boots.

“(He was) standing there bleeding from the face. The guy who cut her ran away,” an MTA worker who witnessed the violence told the Daily News Friday. “They were searching the tracks looking for the knife because they thought he threw it.”

The victim suffered a minor cut and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect is around 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a blue surgical mask and black boots.

Underground mayhem continued in Manhattan on Friday night when a 24-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint at about 7:15 p.m. in a staircase of the 7th Ave. and W. 53rd St. station in the Theater District, police said.

The victim told cops the thief barked, ‘Give me your phone,’ and she complied. She was not injured, but the man fled the station with her phone and remains at large, police said.

The two incidents come amid a massive uptick in crime in the city’s subway system.

By the end of October, cops were battling a 37% increase in robberies on the rails, from 377 to 500 and an 18% jump in assaults, from 384 to 455, according to NYPD statistics.