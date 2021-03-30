NYPD: Elderly Asian American woman assaulted, suspect sought

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — An elderly Asian American woman was attacked by a man Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.

The 65-year-old woman was walking along 43rd street when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, the NYPD said.

The man then stomps on the woman's face several times while hurling anti-Asian statements at her, police said. He later casually walks away, the footage shows.

A man inside a building lobby seemingly stops what he's doing to watch the assault and later two more men wearing blazers walk into the frame and one of them closes the door as the woman lies on the ground.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate over 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020 to February 28, 2021. The organization said that number is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.”

Recommended Stories

  • An official website of Trump launched to stay connected with supporters

    The 45office.com website's home page displays multiple pictures of Trump with various figures including his wife Melania, members of the military and world leaders, which were taken at multiple events during his time as president. "The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda," the message on website's home page read. The "About" section contains a glowing 850-word synopsis of his time in office, highlighting what Trump has often cited as his greatest achievements, including energy and border security, strengthening NATO and other international alliances, and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Witness to deadly arrest of George Floyd returning to stand in Derek Chauvin murder trial

    A professional mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May is due to return to the stand on Tuesday for the second day of testimony in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. Donald Williams can be heard on a bystander's cellphone screaming at Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during the arrest on May 25, 2020, shortly after Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill. Williams calls Chauvin a "bum" in the video, accuses the white police officer of "enjoying" his restraining of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, and told jurors on Monday he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious.

  • ‘We Feel Grief and Anger,’ Say BTS in Emotional Note to Stop Asian Hate

    South Korean pop group BTS has posted a letter expressing its support for the Stop Asian Hate movement that has arisen as a result of increased frequency in instances of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. “We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” reads the statement, which […]

  • EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian seniors left shaken after car fires in Oakland

    One of the victims says there are only two homes owned by Asian Americans along the road where the incident happened. The rest, Latino.

  • CAA Amplify Town Hall To Address Surge Of Violence Against Asians; Kelly Marie Tran, Lisa Ling, Simu Liu, H.E.R. And More Set To Make Appearances

    At the top of the pandemic, when former reality show host Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “China Virus” and “Kung Flu”, violence and harassment against Asians and Asian Americans started to surge. This all came to a head on March 16 when Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Paul Andre […]

  • Judy Chu and Georgia members of Congress co-sponsor resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate

    32 U.S. senators and 101 U.S. representatives have co-sponsored a resolution to condemn anti-Asian hate after shootings in Atlanta killed eight victims, including six Asian women.Why it matters: The push comes amid a yearlong spike in hate and violence against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Congressional leaders introduced the resolution, whose co-sponsors are all Democrats, last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe resolution "condemns the recent shootings in Atlanta, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to combat hate against the AAPI community," according to a press release distributed Monday.It also condemns "the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence" that led to the shootings.The resolution is led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and members of Congress from Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D), Nikema Williams (D) and Lucy McBath (D).Between the lines: The GOP will face considerable pressure to back the resolution, considering 164 House Republicans opposed a similar measure introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) last year.GOP freshman Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), both of whom are Asian American women, have been outspoken about anti-Asian racism and former President Trump's "China virus" rhetoric.What they're saying: "We must stand against AAPI hate and violence, full stop," Warnock said in a statement. "Let me be clear: hate, including hate that hurts and kills members of the Asian-American community, has no place in Georgia—or anywhere in our country.""This was a hate crime, plain and simple," Chu added. "But this violence has long predated the murders in Georgia ... That is why it is so important that all leaders speak out to reject bigotry and violence."Go deeper: Atlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NY Public Housing Inspector Sends Racist 'Ching Chong' Letter to Vietnamese Tenants

    An unnamed worker at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development reportedly addressed the letter to "Chi** Ch***," a racial slur used against people of Asian descent, in place of the actual names of the Vietnamese immigrant recipients, reports ABC7 NY. Khang Duong and Duc Pham, roommates in an East Side apartment unit, were baffled that the racist letter came from an official city agency.

  • BTS Condemn Anti-Asian Racism: ‘We Feel Grief and Anger’

    "We must stand against racial discrimination," the K-pop group tweeted. "We condemn violence"

  • 'Do I really belong to this country?': Asian Restaurant-Owner Targeted By Racist Customers in Palm Desert

    A restaurant owner in Palm Desert is opening up about an anti-Asian verbal attack she and her staff received from a group of female customers. "They were trying to imitate something – I said, 'Wow, this is unbelievable.'" Nathan Lee, the server waiting on the group's table, said the three ladies started yelling and threatening them. "They started targeting our owner here, saying racial slurs, mimicking her language,” Lee said.

  • ‘The Office’ Actress Speaks Out on Show’s Racist Portrayal of Asian Women in Episode

    “The Office” has come under fire for its portrayal of Asian Americans after an actress spoke out about her experience on the hit NBC sitcom. Kat Ahn, who starred as Amy in the holiday episode “A Benihana Christmas,” recalled her time on the show eight years after its finale, according to the Washington Post. In the episode, Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott, has lunch at the popular Japanese steakhouse chain restaurant which he calls “Asian Hooters.”

  • New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans

    New Mexico sued the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday over concerns that the federal agency hasn’t done enough to vet plans for a multibillion-dollar facility to store spent nuclear fuel in the state, arguing that the project would endanger residents, the environment and the economy. New Jersey-based Holtec International wants to build a complex in southeastern New Mexico where tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation could be stored until the federal government finds a permanent solution. State officials worry that New Mexico will become a permanent dumping ground for the radioactive material.

  • Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway

    The 37-year-old woman told police the man followed her as she was transferring between subway trains.

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • The Latest: Metro Manila, outlying provinces go on lockdown

    Philippine officials placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, back to a lockdown Monday at the height of the Lenten and Easter holiday travel season as they scrambled to control an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. Only workers, government security and health personnel and residents on urgent errands would be allowed out of homes during the weeklong restrictions, which prohibited leisure trips and religious gatherings that forced the dominant Roman Catholic church to shift all its Holy Week and Easter activities online. The renewed lockdown brought President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration under fire for what critics say was its failed handling of the pandemic.

  • Fox, Holmes lead Kings by Spurs for 5th straight victory

    De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Richaun Holmes had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-115 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Sacramento remains 11th in the Western Conference but is just outside the final play-in spot. “The goal through this season has been to make the playoffs,” Holmes said.

  • Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Have Special Date Night After Welcoming Their First Baby Together

    Two weeks after welcoming their daughter Ocean, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a date night to celebrate the film producer's 50th birthday.

  • Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

    Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. Victoria Esperanza Salazar let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her.

  • U.S. boosts vaccines, but warns of 'impending doom'

    [DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY] "I'm going to lose the script and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,"U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday made an emotional plea for Americans to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid an increase in cases across the country, “I'm calling on every single one of you to sound the alarm, to carry these messages into your community and your spheres of influence. We do not have the luxury of inaction for the health of our country.”The United States surpassed 30 million total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and the seven-day average of new cases was slightly less than 60,000 per day - which represented a 10% increase compared with the prior seven-day period.U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday increased availability for vaccinations nationwide:“I'm pleased to announce that at least 90 percent of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April the 19th, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines for the vast, vast majority of adults.”The president added that despite the vaccine rollout, it was too early to ease up on precautions...“We have an obligation, patriotic obligation to wash your hands, stay socially distant, wear a mask as recommended by the CDC and get vaccinated. (flash) Now's not the time to celebrate.”This all comes as the U.S. government has hit the accelerator on its vaccine shipments - allowing states to finish vaccinating priority groups and open shots to all adults in the coming weeks.

  • Bowen Yang on 'SNL': 'Fuel up, do more' to fight racism against Asian Americans

    Following a recent spate of violence against Asian Americans, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Bowen Yang made a call to action on "Weekend Update."

  • “How Many Black Lives Could We Have Saved if Society Had Listened Sooner?”

    In the summer of 2020 readers shared their truth with us. We published every single one of their responses here.