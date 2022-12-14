NYPD evidence warehouse fire still smoldering, number of criminal cases effected unclear

An NYPD warehouse filled with DNA evidence that was destroyed in a massive fire was still smoldering Wednesday, with authorities no step closer to determining how many criminal cases may be effected by the blaze.

Nearly 24 hours after the fire began, FDNY Fire Marshals have just begun combing through the remains of the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia St. in Red Hook as a team of firefighters continue to put out small blazes throughout the building.

“We still have units on scene operating on hot spots as needed,” an FDNY spokesman said. “Fire Marshals are on scene investigating the cause and origin.”

The NYPD can’t go in and catalogue what evidence was lost — including from some cold cases — until the embers from Tuesday’s 10:30 a.m. blaze are cold. It remains unclear what, if anything, can be recovered from the heavily damaged building, which suffered a partial collapse.

The city’s Department of Buildings has been tasked with conducting a structural stability inspection of the warehouse to see if the building can be salvaged, an agency spokesman said.

The DOB will also be checking neighboring buildings to see if their stability was compromised by the fire. At least one adjacent business claimed that the blaze caused his building to shake and vibrate, the agency’s website noted.

Fourteen NYPD employees and six contractors were working in the warehouse when one of the contractors saw smoke coming from a “high shelf,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

The warehouse contained hundreds of seized e-bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs along with “biological evidence” — clothing and other items that were tested for DNA, Maddrey said.

Most of the evidence was for criminal cases that stretch back decades, Maddrey said.

“I would estimate that most of the contents [inside] are damaged by the amount of fire in there,” FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said Tuesday.

If that evidence was destroyed, it could affect scores of people whose criminal cases are pending appeal, according to Joel Rudin, an attorney who specializes in wrongful conviction cases.

“If DNA evidence from old cases is destroyed it’ll make it even harder to establish innocence,” Rudin said. “It’s the defendant’s burden, years after conviction, to prove actual or likely innocence, and this will make it harder in some cases.

“If forensic evidence was destroyed that, if properly tested, might indicate a current defendant’s innocence, such defendant’s chance of an acquittal will decrease,” Rudin said.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Julian Phillips said the department will catalogue what was damaged or destroyed and will make notifications to the relevant agencies.

Three firefighters, three EMS members and two civilians suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Hurricane Sandy destroyed 5,000 55 gallon cardboard drums filled with DNA evidence when the ground floor of the facility was flooded by the storm surge, police said.

The NYPD uses the auto pound to hold all the illegal dirt bikes and ATVs cops seize from city streets. Vehicles that are evidence in criminal investigations, such as cars that victims were shot inside, are kept there as well.