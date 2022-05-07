NYPD eyes six suspects in theft of 400 bulletproof vests from Ukrainian aid agency’s NYC headquarters

Police seek a band of smiling thieves in the theft of hundreds of bullet-resistant vests that were meant to protect Ukrainian forces in the Russian invasion.

The suspects took roughly 400 vests donated by law enforcement agencies and stored in the Manhattan headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

Thieves stole the vests March 15 from the organizations’ offices on Second Ave. near E. 13th St. in the East Village.

Police on Friday released photos of six suspects, some of them hauling large garbage bags, as well as a white van — one of three getaway vehicles believed used during the heist.

Three of the thieves were caught smiling as they made off with the potentially life-saving equipment.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft or the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.