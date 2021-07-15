NYPD, FBI join forces to fight Asian hate in new campaign

Carl Samson
·1 min read

The New York Police Department (NYPD) and FBI have launched a joint public service announcement to encourage the reporting of potential anti-Asian hate crimes.

What to know: Of all individuals targeted for their race, religion, gender and sexual orientation in New York City, Asian Americans saw the largest spike in hate crimes in the first half of the year. A total of 104 cases in 2021 were documented as of July 4, a 395% increase from last year’s 21 incidents.



 

The new PSA’s message: While a surge in the documentation of anti-Asian incidents is evident, experts believe that many cases remain unreported. In their joint campaign, the NYPD and the FBI urged community members to come forward when such attacks happen.

  • “If you’re the victim of or a witness to a hate crime, call 911 immediately,” says Betty Lin, a supervisory intelligence analyst with the FBI.

  • NYPD Detective Cicero Coloma says, “Reporting a hate crime is safe, regardless of your immigration status.”

  • The new PSA ends with officials from both agencies promising, “We will help you.”


Featured Image via New York Police Department/FBI

'No Asians Allowed': Woman Arrested for Posting Hateful Letters Targeting Asians in San Leandro

1,153 Coronavirus Patients Have Recovered and Left the Hospital, China Reports

Blind freshman cross-country runner hopes to finish 5k in 20 minutes or less with his 4th grade guide

Asian Shoppers Kicked Out of Australian Store for Allegedly Buying More Baby Formula

