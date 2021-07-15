NYPD, FBI join forces to fight Asian hate in new campaign
The New York Police Department (NYPD) and FBI have launched a joint public service announcement to encourage the reporting of potential anti-Asian hate crimes.
What to know: Of all individuals targeted for their race, religion, gender and sexual orientation in New York City, Asian Americans saw the largest spike in hate crimes in the first half of the year. A total of 104 cases in 2021 were documented as of July 4, a 395% increase from last year’s 21 incidents.
New York also recorded the most anti-Asian hate crimes among 16 of America’s largest cities and counties in the first quarter of the year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino. The incidence marked a 223% increase from the same period last year.
The city established an Asian Hate Crimes Task Force to combat and investigate violence against the community. It has also launched several campaigns to promote solidarity, dismantle stereotypes and “Fight Fear With Facts.”
The new PSA’s message: While a surge in the documentation of anti-Asian incidents is evident, experts believe that many cases remain unreported. In their joint campaign, the NYPD and the FBI urged community members to come forward when such attacks happen.
“If you’re the victim of or a witness to a hate crime, call 911 immediately,” says Betty Lin, a supervisory intelligence analyst with the FBI.
NYPD Detective Cicero Coloma says, “Reporting a hate crime is safe, regardless of your immigration status.”
The new PSA ends with officials from both agencies promising, “We will help you.”
Featured Image via New York Police Department/FBI
