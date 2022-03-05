NYPD: Food delivery worker attacked with baseball bat

Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Two of Hong Kong's largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items on Friday to curb panic buying that has plagued the city over the past week amid fears of a citywide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar. Supermarket chain ParknShop announced limits of five items per customer on staples such as rice, canned food and toilet paper, while pharmacy Watsons put the same limits on medication for pain, fever and colds. "Effective today, ParKnShoP and Watsons Hong Kong will impose purchase restrictions on selected products and medication at all stores," Watsons said in a statement.