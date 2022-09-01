NYPD Harlem scuffle teen’s mom recounts sleepless night after daughter was hit by cop and arrested

The mother of a teen busted in a Harlem street scuffle with a police detective welcomed her daughter home in time for a 20th birthday that comes with little to cheer.

“She’s not really going to celebrate cause her soul is really down right now and (she’s) not really in the mood,” said the mother of Tamani Crum after her daughter’s release from jail. “I’m still shaking. I’m all over the place.”

The mother, speaking Thursday, said she remained distraught over the arrest two days earlier of Crum, who was taken into custody after the teen was shoved to the sidewalk after she allegedly took a swing at Detective Kendo Kinsey in a dispute caught on camera.

“I’m trying to get myself together here,” the mother continued. “I didn’t sleep for two days. I was up for my daughter — just so worried about her.”

The daughter, whose birthday arrives Friday, remained in “a lot of pain” after the Tuesday night incident where her boyfriend was taken into custody as a crowd gathered on a Harlem street, according to her mom.

“I woke up 7 o’clock Tuesday morning and didn’t sleep until I got home late last night when she got released,” said the emotional mother. “Nothing like this in my life.”

Crum was freed on her own recognizance — without having to put up any bail money — at her late-night Manhattan Criminal Court appearance Wednesday. She was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, in the confrontation with Kinsey.

Her mother remained too upset to even think about what happened.

“I will never look at that video again, cause I break down,” she said. “I just was sent the video footage of what the police sent out.”

The NYPD released officers’ body camera video taken as police arrested Crum’s boyfriend for an Aug. 12 attempted murder charge. Crum’s mother remained resolute that her child was guilty of nothing.

“My daughter was never in the wrong,” the mom insisted. “Definitely, 100%.”