NYPD Hate Crimes Unit probing attack on Sikh man in a turban: ‘We don’t wear that in this country’

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crime Unit launched an investigation into a suspected attack on a Sikh man where the suspect tried to remove the man’s turban while saying, “We don’t wear that in this country.”

NYPD officials said the suspected attack occurred on an MTA shuttle bus 8810 traveling through the Queens borough area Saturday morning, according to NBC News.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim saying, “We don’t wear that in this country and take that mask off!” leading to him punching the victim in the head, face and back multiple times.

New York-based NBC News affiliate WNBC reported that the suspect also tried to remove the man’s turban from his head before getting off the bus and fleeing on foot.

The victim, 19, suffered a “minor laceration and pain” from the assault, police said.

Authorities released photos of the suspect, who is seen wearing a yellow jacket and is described as a man, who is black, between the ages of 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair, wearing blue jeans and sneakers, according to NBC News.

The incident comes shortly after FBI director Christopher Wray warned about a rise in violent extremism amid fighting between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Recently, Illinois authorities arrested and charged a local landlord with murder and hate crimes after he allegedly stabbed and killed Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, and his seriously wounded his mother, who is Muslim, in an apparent hate crime stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a statement, the Sikh Coalition, a national Sikh faith-based organization, said they have been in contact with the victim and are providing him with support during this time.

“We thank allies from across all communities who have spoken out, and urge vigilance for all given the current climate—especially given the heartbreaking recent news out of Illinois,” the faith-based organization said in its statement. “As we stand alongside our allies from all communities, we will continue to insist that no one should have to fear for their personal safety while simply existing in public.”

The Hill has reached out to the NYPD for comment and more information on the matter.

