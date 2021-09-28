NYPD on the hunt for pot thief on Staten Island

The NYPD is asking the public’s help solving a case of missing marijuana.

With pot possession no longer illegal in New York, a Staten Island man turned to cops to track down the thief who swiped $120 worth of weed from his unlocked car — along with a wad of dough, pricey sunglasses and headphones.

Police on Monday released a photo of the suspected thief, who they said was testing which car doors were unlocked near Simonson Place and Catherine Court in Port Richmond about 9:55 p.m. Sept. 16 when he came across the victim’s 2016 Nissan Murano, cops said.

The thief grabbed $2,000 in cash, a bag of marijuana worth $120, a pair of Prada sunglasses and Beats headphones from the vehicle, cops said.

Police released a photo of the suspect at a nearby grocery taken before the theft.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.