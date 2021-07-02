NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

An unidentified man was captured on surveillance footage running up to a 35-year-old female and tackling her from behind before he "reached into her shorts and forcibly grabbed her buttocks," a spokesperson for the NYPD told the Washington Examiner.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., and the male suspect, described as 5 feet, 5 inches, and 165 pounds, is wanted after he fled the scene.

🚨WANTED for a Forcible Touching on 6/28/21 at approximately 8:10 PM, in the vicinity of Morgan Ave & Stagg St @NYPD90Pct Brooklyn, The male tackled the woman from behind & grabbed her buttocks. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/JziLYbouY0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 1, 2021

The victim was shaken by the incident, though she declined medical attention.

A reward of up to $3,500 was offered for information leading to his apprehension.

For the month of May, the city saw a 47% increase in robbery, a 36% uptick in larceny, a 21% jump in felony assault, and a 73% rise in shooting incidents, compared to numbers from the same time frame in 2020. Burglary was the only crime index to fall, as the incidents decreased by 22%.

