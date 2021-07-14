The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect, who appeared to be a juvenile, raising the construction material over his head before launching it at an unsuspecting 47-year-old male standing on a sidewalk last Wednesday at around 3 a.m., the NYPD told the Washington Examiner in an email. Moments later, the victim is forced to the ground before another male begins to beat him with a storage crate, the video shows.

While a struggle ensues with the first victim, a masked man begins to punch a second 25-year-old victim, who did not fight back, according to the footage. The beatings appear to ensue for a few more seconds before the suspects flee the scene with what looks to be cash and a wallet.

The incident took place at 3:10 a.m. on Southern Boulevard in Woodstock, when three unidentified men approached a 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/YyQ2jGqhK3 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 14, 2021

The unidentified criminals made off with $450 in cash, according to the NYPD.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition with bruising and lacerations to both their heads and bodies, authorities added.

As of July 6, New York City's five boroughs experienced a more than 32% increase in grand larceny, a 31% uptick in auto theft, and a 16% increase in robbery for the month of June, compared to numbers from the same time frame in 2020. Murders and burglaries were down, though police made 361 gun-related arrests, equating to a roughly 100% jump from last year, according to the NYPD.

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head