NYPD hunts man who attacked Brooklyn MTA conductor for skipping stop

A slap-happy straphanger targeted an MTA conductor at a Brooklyn subway station for skipping his stop, police said Thursday.

The 33-year-old victim was on an A train idling at the Grant Ave. subway station in East New York around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 when the suspect stormed up to him and began punching him in the face.

The attacker hit the conductor repeatedly before running down the platform and out of the station, cops said. No arrests have been made.

“That’s what you get for skipping my stop!” the man screamed as he ran off.

EMS took the victim to Brookdale University Hospital with minor injuries.

The MTA employee told police that he hadn’t seen the attacker prior to the incident.

Cops on Thursday released surveillance images of the bearded suspect, who was sporting a red baseball cap and glasses and was carrying a backpack at the time of the attack, in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.