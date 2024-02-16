NYPD hunts man wanted for slashing tourist’s neck in Queens subway

Cops on Friday released images of the man who knifed a Brazilian tourist at a Queens train station during an unprovoked attack.

The victim, 29, was on the mezzanine level of the Queens Plaza E, M, R subway station about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when a man in a ski-mask and a black and gray hooded jacket charged at him, cops said.

Without saying a word, the stranger lunged forward with a knife and slashed the left side of the victim’s neck before running back up to the street.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital. He’s expected to survive.

The stabbing comes as assaults in the city’s transit system have jumped this year.

As of Sunday, 64 assaults were reported in the city’s subway system in 2024, compared to 58 recorded in the same period of 2023 — an increase of 10%.

The number of robberies in the subway is also up — 60 robberies have been reported in 2024 as of Sunday, a 5% increase from 57 reported in the same period of 2023, police data shows.

The violence on the city’s rail lines was on full display Monday, when a shooting on a Bronx subway platform left one man dead and five others hurt. Detectives arrested one of the three shooters Thursday.

Cops recovered surveillance footage of the tourist’s assailant in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.