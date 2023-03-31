NYPD hunts three indicted murder suspects in Manhattan fatal druggings, robberies of two men

Two Brooklyn men and a Harlem man are sought in a police manhunt after their indictments for the fatal drugging and robbery of two men targeted last year as they left Manhattan night spots, authorities said Friday.

The suspects, Robert DeMaio, 34, Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, both of Brooklyn, and Jacob Barroso, 30, of Harlem, were indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on March 23 with murder, robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy in the killings of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez.

“We want these people off the street and in jail. We don’t want them hurting anyone else,” Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother, told the Daily News. “Nothing we can do will bring John back. But we just don’t want anyone else to have the pain that we have.”

Ramirez and Umberger are among at least seven people who died from overdoses after criminals slipped them drugs laced with fentanyl and other deadly drugs as they left Manhattan bars and restaurants, police said.

“They go up to a male victim, they offer some sort of laced narcotics, and then they rob him of his phone,” Chief of Detective James Essig said Friday of the assailants’ methods.

The thieves then use cash transfer apps on the victims’ phones to empty out their bank or money accounts.

Hamilton has 11 prior arrests for criminal contempt, drugs and robbery. DeMaio has two prior arrests, including for selling drugs. Barroso has 11 prior arrests for drugs.

Earlier this month, the city Medical Examiner deemed the deaths of Ramirez, 25, and Umberger, 33, homicides caused by “drug-facilitated thefts.” Both victims died from “acute intoxication” from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, ethanol and other drugs, a spokeswoman for the office said.

Umberger, a Washington resident and political consultant, was found dead June 1 in an Upper East Side apartment where he had been staying. He died after visiting The Q, a gay nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen.

“He went unfortunately by himself, and so that’s another profound lesson, you just don’t want to ever find yourself alone,” said Clary, 60.

Story continues

Ramirez, a Brooklyn resident employed as a social worker, was found unconscious in the back seat of a taxi on the Lower East Side early on April 21 after he’d visited another gay nightspot, the Ritz Bar and Lounge on W. 46th St.

On March 24, renowned Lower East Side fashion designer Kathryn Marie Gallagher, who died July 24, 2022, was added to the list of people died from drug overdoses administered to them by thieves.

It remained unclear if DeMaio, Hamilton and Barroso’s crew or members of a separate robbery crew were responsible for Gallagher’s death.

Shane Hoskins, 31, a member of the robbery crew involved in Umberger and Ramirez’ deaths, was indicted on robbery, identity theft, grand larceny and conspiracy charges.

At Hoskins’ arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, a judge set bail at $50,000 cash, $100,000 insurance company bond and $100,000 partially secured surety bond. He is currently being held on Rikers Island, according to Department of Correction records.