NYPD identifies gunman who shot and killed 80-year-old Bronx man

Police have identified the man who shot and killed a beloved 80-year-old Bronx man earlier this month, cops said Tuesday.

Marcelino Valerio was killed Sept. 17 after a scooter-riding gunman opened fire as the octogenarian stepped out of his daughter’s car steps from his Highbridge home around 1:10 a.m., cops said.

After Valerio was shot in the head, his masked murderer zipped off, leaving the elderly victim bleeding on the pavement.

Valerio died at the scene.

Detectives believe Valerio and the killer were at the same party earlier in the evening, where the elderly victim was celebrating his grandniece’s sweet 16.

The victim and the gunman did not argue at the party but the two had “long-standing issues,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a Tuesday news briefing.

“There’s also some argument over current living arrangements,” Kenny said. “I think it just probably came to a head that night.”

Valerio had just arrived home from the party in New Rochelle when gunfire rang out near the corner of W. 168th St. and Ogden Ave., his devastated family told The News after the murder.

“It was a great night,” Valerio’s daughter, Geraldine Valerio, said at the time. “He was very happy. We had made drop-offs. He had just called my aunt’s sister to make sure she got upstairs OK.”

Surveillance footage viewed by The News shows the gunman pass Valerio and his daughter before he doubles back and fires off the fatal shots.

The retired building maintenance worker lived in Highbridge for 14 years before he was killed. He leaves behind a wife of 30 years and four children.

“It’s devastating,” Geraldine Valerio said. “A shock. This is not something we ever imagined. Even though we live in this area, we just can’t believe it. Not my father.”

There were no arrests as police continued to work to track down the shooter.