NYPD identifies suspect wanted for fatal shooting of Brooklyn bodybuilder and stepson over noise complaints

The NYPD has named the suspsect wanted for shooting to death two upstairs neighbors over an ongoing noise dispute.

Jason Pass, 47, is the killer caught on video shooting 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and Mathurin’s 27-year-old stepson Chin Wai Mode in the hallway of their Flatbush Gardens apartment building Sunday night, police say.

Pass, who lives in the apartment directly below Mathurin’s fourth-floor pad, had constantly complained about the noise the Brooklyn bodybuilder and his family were making, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Tuesday someone from Pass’ apartment had made six 311 calls complaining about the noise from the apartment above beginning on March 8, 2022. The caller complained about “constant banging on the floor.”

“(They were) noise complaints. Basically people walking,” Kenny said. “We come to find out the apartment upstairs didn’t have carpeting. It’s a wood floor, so a lot of noise, people walking back and forth generated these calls.”

Cops investigated the complaints but they were determined not to be criminal after speaking to both tenants, Kenny said.

The downstairs neighbor was seen on a grisly surveillance video obtained by the Daily News pulling pulling a pistol with a green laser scope and opening fire on Mathurin just moments after the two men stood toe-to-toe.

Mathurian threatened Pass with a pair of scissors just before the shooting as relatives tried to pull him away from the gunman.

When Pass pulled his weapon, everyone scattered.

Mathurian was repeatedly shot in the back and the head as he ran back to his apartment. Mode, Mathurian’s stepson, was fatally shot trying to run to the hallway staircase, the video shows.

After shooting both men, Pass didn’t make a quick escape. Instead, he called the elevator and waited 20 seconds for it to arrive, the video shows.

“That guy killed my son, my husband,” Mathurian’s wife Marie Luc Delille, 48, said from her apartment Monday as blood still pooled outside the door. “That guy terrified my family. The only family I have, my husband and my children. I have nobody else.”

Pass fled the building and was last seen going east, cops said.

“We have him on video leaving the location via the elevator after the incident and we’re currently hunting him,” Kenny said.

Both the U.S. Marshals and the NYPD’s Regional Task Force are out in force attempting to track him down, Kenny said following an NYPD promotion ceremony in Queens.

Delille told reporters Pass was prejudiced against her family because they are Haitian but cops do not currently believe their nationality had anything to do with the shooting.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.