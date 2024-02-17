NYPD identifies teen, 15, as second gunman in fatal Bronx subway shooting

Cops have identified a 15-year-old boy as the second gunman in a Bronx subway station shooting that left one dead and five injured, police said Saturday.

The teen, a Bronx resident, was identified hours after his accomplice, 16-year-old Langel Jones, was ordered held without bail on murder charges for the Monday night gang-related shooting at the Mt. Eden station on the No. 4 line. A 14-year-old boy who swapped shots with the two teens is also in custody.

Cops are circulating a wanted poster about the 15-year-old, claiming that he is “wanted for murder.” His name and image is being withheld by The News because he is a minor and so far not criminally charged.

The teen is believed to be a member of the “D Block” crew, which rivals the “Burnside” crew, cops said.

The three teens opened fire on the train as it entered the station then continued to shoot as they ran out of the station, cops said. An estimated 19 shots were fired, hitting six people, most of them innocent bystanders.

Jones was charged as an adult with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

One of the bullets the teen fired struck 35-year-old Mexican immigrant Obed Beltrán-Sánchez in the chest, prosecutors say. Beltrán-Sánchez died at St. Barnabas Hospital. Five other people between 14 and 71 years old were wounded in the back-and-forth gunfire.

Jones was “seen along with another individual firing weapons at a third individual who fires back,” prosecutors said at his arraignment.

The 15-year-old remained at large Saturday. He and Jones opened fire on the 14-year-old as they sought payback for a Jan. 15 gang-related shooting the younger teen allegedly committed, police said.

In that shooting outside a Davidson Ave. bodega, the 14-year-old was among four others who opened fire on three men near the corner. One of the victims, 17, was hit in the lower right leg and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment. He was very uncooperative with police when questioned, cops said.

Beltrán-Sánchez planned to return to his home in Mexico next year. He is survived by his wife, two children ages 12 and 7, and his parents, said Mexican news outlet La Silla Rota.