NYPD identifies woman who threw hot coffee at dad with Palestinian scarf

Police have identified the woman who threw a cup of hot coffee at a father wearing a Palestinian scarf and his toddler son at a Brooklyn playground last week, cops said Tuesday.

Ashish Prashar, 40, recorded the hateful confrontation that occurred at Edmonds Playground on DeKalb Ave. in Fort Greene about 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 7.

As Prashar watched his 18-month-old son play with another boy, the woman approached him.

“She said, ‘Do you support Hamas? Do you know they are terrorists?’ ” Prashar told the Daily News last week.

The man was born and raised in London and is of Indian descent. He was wearing a keffiyeh, a headscarf traditionally worn by Palestinian men

“Then she said my people are all dogs. … ‘Do you know your people burn babies? … I hope someone burns your baby in an oven,’ ” Prashar recounted.

When Prashar took out his phone to record the incident, the woman flew off the handle.

The man picked up his son and she charged toward them, first throwing her phone toward them and then a cup of hot coffee.

Neither Prashar nor his son were injured in the attack.

The woman, who told Prashar she is an American Jew and that “your people don’t belong here,” is a neighborhood local, according to police.

“[She] is not a representation of the Jewish community,” Prashar said.

Cops did not release the woman’s name and were still working to track her down Tuesday afternoon.