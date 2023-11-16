NYPD lieutenant on desk duty amid probe of his Internal Affairs investigation of young detective

The NYPD placed a former Internal Affairs lieutenant on desk duty this week as his disciplinary case moves closer to trial on charges he manipulated an investigation into a 2018 scuffle involving a young detective at a Long Island firehouse.

Lt. John Dandola in February was served 13 formal disciplinary charges for a range of misconduct in the probe of Detective Scott Munro Jr., and was transferred from Internal Affairs to the Detective Bureau.

On Tuesday, Dandola was placed on modified assignment without his guns and shield, records show.

Sources said the NYPD Department Advocate’s office recently advised Dandola to retire or face a departmental trial. Dandola declined to retire after he was told he would not get a so-called “good guy” letter, which would allow him to carry a gun as a retired officer, the sources said.

The 25-year veteran’s pension is secure even if he is fired at the end of the disciplinary process, said the sources.

In a saga first reported in the Daily News, Dandola led the probe of Munro Jr. over the scuffle at the Hauppauge firehouse with fellow firefighter Jonathan Kriklava in 2018.

Kriklava filed a complaint with Suffolk cops. NYPD Internal Affairs and Dandola pursued their own probe against Munro Jr.

After Dandola completed his investigation in 2019, the NYPD stripped Munro Jr. of his rank, moved him out of the Detective Bureau’s elite Auto Crime Division, and transferred him to desk duty. He was also hit with the loss of 30 vacation days.

During the course of the investigation, the department charges allege, Dandola allegedly failed to follow investigative procedures and deleted documents favorable to Munro Jr. from the case file.

The 13 departmental charges also claim Dandola failed to conduct interviews of 10 witnesses in the case, failed to re-interview witnesses who contradicted themselves, omitted key Suffolk County police and fire documents from the case file, and failed to supervise underlings involved in the probe.

Munro Jr. alleged the mishandling of the probe was rooted in Dandola’s dislike of his dad, Scott Munro Sr., a high-ranking official in the detectives’ union.

In a Suffolk County criminal case, Munro Jr. pleaded guilty to a minor offense. That case is now sealed.

The NYPD cleared Munro Jr. of departmental charges in January 2022. He was restored to the rank of detective, and his vacation days were returned.

The city settled Munro Jr.’s lawsuit for $90,000 last week, his lawyer John Scola said.

Lou Turco, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, has previously defended Dandola’s handling of the case.

“We are confident that when all the evidence come out, our lieutenant will be exonerated,” Turco said in February. “The evidence will show he conducted a fair and balanced investigation.”

Munro Jr. declined to comment Thursday. But Munro Sr. said, “I would like to thank the administration for investigating this,”