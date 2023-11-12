NYPD lieutenant pummeled on Bronx subway train; two men arrested

An NYPD lieutenant was repeatedly punched by two men who were brandishing knives on a Bronx subway train, police and sources said Sunday.

An MTA conductor spotted two groups of knife-wielding men arguing and fighting on a Bronx-bound No. 1 train around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

One of the groups hopped off the train at W. 231st St but the other stayed on, where they were met by police at the 238th St. Station in Kingsbridge, cops said.

The lieutenant boarded the train and ordered the disorderly crew to get off, but they refused.

In video viewed by the Daily News, two men repeatedly punched the lieutenant in the stopped train as two more watched.

The uniformed cop was able to get out of the corner of the train car and onto the platform, where the men took off and he chased after them with his gun drawn, the video shows.

The attackers escaped onto the tracks, but after a brief pursuit, cops took them into custody.

Police arrested Marquise Webb and Brian Innocent — both 24, from Westchester — and charged them with assault of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon, among other lesser charges, cops said.

Webb and Innocent were in possession of a box cutter, a knife and a straight razor, cops said. Their arraignments in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Sunday evening.

The injured lieutenant was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital for cuts and swelling to his face.