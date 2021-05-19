NYPD Looking For Attacker Who Repeatedly Punched and Bit Asian Man's Fingers

A 48-year-old man of Asian descent was allegedly punched multiple times and bitten on the hand by a shirtless attacker at a sidewalk in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.



Unprovoked attack: The unnamed victim was walking along West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him and started punching him repeatedly, reported WABC.



The attacker then allegedly yelled, "Go back to China," and bit two fingers of the victim's left hand before fleeing.

The tip of the victim's middle finger was severed during the attack. He was brought to Roosevelt Hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the violent attack, which he says a part of “an alarming, disgusting pattern.”

“As New Yorkers, we are forever proud of our diversity, and we reject any cowardly attempts to divide us,” he said. “Justice needs to be done, and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of this attack."



Ongoing investigation: The NYPD Hates Crimes Task Force, which is now looking for “a suspect wearing white and black sneakers, with no shirt, carrying a sweatshirt,” released a video of the alleged suspect on Twitter.





⚠️INFO NEEDED-May18th, 09:50 AM, at W. 43rd St. and 11th Ave, a male Asian, 48, was repeatedly punched in the face by a male who said "go back to your country" and also bit two of the victim's fingers causing the tip of one to be severed.☎️1-800-577-8477 @NYPDDetectives @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/oPDAMYRiPu

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 19, 2021







Story continues

The incident -- the area’s third anti-Asian attack in two months -- occurred not far from where a 31-year-old Asian woman was hit with a hammer earlier this month and where an Asian woman was brutally stomped on her head back in March.

The NYPD urges anyone with relevant information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



Featured Image via NYPD Hate Crimes

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Houston Mom Tries to Reunite With Her Baby Stranded in Wuhan

Chinese Library 'Hires' 7 Cats to Comfort Lonely Readers Because of Quarantine

Asian Man, 58, Killed While Walking with His Wife in Hit-and-Run in Texas

Lululemon Art Director Fired After Promoting Racist T-Shirt on Instagram, CEO Sends Memo